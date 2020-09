Their whole clinical trial is DESIGNED to prove the vaccine can protect against MILD CASES of COVID-19. That’s all. AND NOBODY CARES ABOUT THAT. MILD CASES CURE THEMSELVES. NO VACCINE IS NECESSARY.

A SUCCESSFUL VACCINE SHOULD BE PROTECTING PEOPLE AGAINST THE SERIOUS AND LIFE-THREATENING COVID-19 CASES. BUT THIS IS NOT WHAT THE CLINICAL TRIALS ARE DESIGNED TO PROVE.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/09/jon-rappoport/could-the-covid-vaccine-be-canceled-before-the-first-injection/