How To Cut Exorbitant Legal Fees—End The Lawyer Licensure Racket

I’ve got a better idea. Let’s abolish state licensure for lawyers entirely, along with that idiotic bar exam.

The fact is that lawyer licensure is nothing more than a protection racket, one designed to limit the number of lawyers in order to keep lawyer incomes higher than they otherwise would be. Licensure is akin to the guilds of the Middle Ages, where entry into certain trades was highly restricted in order to keep incomes of the guild members artificially high.

https://www.fff.org/2020/07/14/lawyer-licensure-is-a-protection-racket/