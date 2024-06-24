How To Stop The UniParty In The Electoral College

“RFK Jr. is a Democrat ‘Plant,’ a Radical Left Liberal who’s been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, get Re-Elected,” President Trump wrote in an April 26 Truth Social post.



“A Vote for Junior’ would essentially be a WASTED PROTEST VOTE, that could swing either way, but would only swing against the Democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him. Junior’ is totally Anti-Gun, an Extreme Environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look Conservative, a Big Time Taxer and Open Border Advocate, and Anti-Military/Vet…”

It goes without saying that the 2024 election involves the most hated pair of major party candidates in modern history. So it's not surprising that the Donald did his part to make i even more so recently, emitting an all caps expostulation about the prospect of a “WASTED PROTEST VOTE” for RFK:These kinds of appeals will have especial resonance as the election comes down to the wire in the final weeks. By then, both candidates will have inexorably reduced their pitch to stopping the horror of a victory by their opponent.In that context, RFK needs a well-honed pitch that debunks the “spoiler” charge and, instead, explains exactly how and where a vote for the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket is actually the opposite—namely, a “super-vote” that can contribute directly and powerfully to breaking the stranglehold of the UniParty on the US government.The route to that end, of course, means stopping both Biden and Trump from attaining an Electoral College majority of 270 votes. Ironically, we believe that RFK has an excellent chance to accomplish this owing to his ability to attract disillusioned voters from both camps via the electoral math outlined below.Furthermore, if the election is consequently thrown into the US House of Representatives for the first time in 200 years, then under the 12th Amendment procedure there is a good probability the only candidate who could win the requisite 26 delegations in the U.S. House is RFK. That’s because there are currently only 22 blue state delegations and very limited chance for any more. So Biden cannot likely win the House vote, leaving RFK as the only alternative to Donald Trump when push finally comes to shove. And by the latter, we mean a multi-round scenario in which deep blue states come to recognize that to stop Trump from gaining a second term they will need to throw their vote to RFK.So, yes, the Donald's fulminations about "junior" might well be the key to the 2024 election.In this installment we will explain the Swing States of America concept and how that paves the way for the above described Contingent Election in the US House. The starting point is the vote statistics from 2020, which quite powerfully show that the 2024 election in all probability will be decided by a few hundred thousand votes in 16 Swing States.