Well, it turns out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky essentially signed a declaration of war against Russia on March 24th. The document that he signed is known as Decree No. 117/2021, and you won’t read anything about it in the corporate media.

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/as-russian-tanks-move-toward-ukraine-the-globe-braces-for-the-possibility-that-world-war-3-could-soon-erupt/