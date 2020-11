Democrats have been saying they would vote for anyone except Trump. Well, they have their anyone now. Biden says he’s running against George Bush. At one point he seems to be saying he’s running for the senate. Then he utters a mouthful of indecipherable mush.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/11/jon-rappoport/the-democrats-have-their-wish-in-a-mental-wreck-named-joe-biden/