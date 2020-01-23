In Praise Of The Swamp—The Donald’s Gosplan For Managed Trade
Now, “China promises to import a certain dollar or physical volumes of detailed goods and services, regardless of market prices or demand conditions. That’s the way the old Soviet Union conducted trade with its satellites for 40 years,” he says. https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/01/22/robert-samuelson-why-trump-loves-the-swamp/?outputType=amp
