In The 10th Year, The Almighty (Central Banks) Saw That Davos Man Was Richer Than Ever And Said “Our Works Are Good”
Davos Man is richer than ever…..global billionaire wealth has grown from $3.4 trillion in 2009 to $8.9 trillion in 2017.Central bank actions to fight the financial crisis—record low interest rates and bond-buying programs—have underpinned this ballooning wealth by driving up the prices of stocks and other assets.“ http://archive.ph/zJLAs#selection-5875.0-5879.173
