It’s pretty pathetic when this passes for headline financial news: BoE becomes first major central bank to raise rates since pandemic… BoE votes 8–1 to raise UK interest rates to 0.25% from 0.1% That’s right. Fifteen basis points from 0.1% is about as close to a rounding error as you please, but in this cockamamie world it’s considered […]