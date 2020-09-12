Inflation, Deflation and Other Statist Fallacies

In a macroeconomics-driven world, economic fallacies abound. They are periodically trashed when disproved, only to arise again as received wisdom for a new generation of macroeconomists determined to justify their statist beliefs. The most egregious of these is that inflation can only occur as the handmaiden of economic growth, while deflation is similarly linked to a recession spinning out of control into the maelstrom of a slump.

This error is the opposite of the facts.

https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/inflation-deflation-and-other-fallacies