Inflation Soaring, The Most Reckless Fed Ever

Trying to get this under control will be tough and will take a long time. Inflation doesn’t even react to monetary tightening for a year or more, and then only gradually. And tightening hasn’t even started yet. The Fed is still repressing interest rates and it’s still printing money – which positions it as likely the most reckless Fed ever. And this inflation isn’t going away under these circumstances.

https://wolfstreet.com/2021/12/10/woosh-shock-and-awe-loss-of-dollar-purchasing-power-hits-americans-worst-inflation-in-40-years/