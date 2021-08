In this latest episode in a series of highly calculated, albeit reactionary moves by the government, New Zealand declared a new “snap lockdown” in the country after public health officials claimed to have discovered a ‘case’ of COVID-19. Yes, you heard that right. One single case.

