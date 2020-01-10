Iraqi PM To Pompeo: Get The Hell Out Already!
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who is still serving in a ‘caretaker’ capacity, has informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the US must establish a mechanism for the full withdrawal of remaining US troops in Iraq, which according to most estimates numbers around 5,000. Toward that end the Iraqi PM requested a US delegation be […]
