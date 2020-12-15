Is The Covid VAX Right For You? Ask The Twitter Mob!

So I am in no way anti-vaccine. I am, however, pro-freedom. And that includes the freedom to ask intelligent questions without ridicule.

For the last several weeks we’ve been hearing a steady stream of propaganda from the mainstream media insisting that ‘the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective’. And that’s been echoed by people shrieking the same refrain on Twitter over and over again…….Dr. Fauci said the vaccine was safe, and of course he never lies. The media latched on to this immediately without any further questioning. But isn’t it their job to ask questions?

