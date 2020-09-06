It’s Rigged! How SoftBank Made Billions Using The Biggest “Gamma Squeeze” In History

It is hardly unreasonable to imagine SoftBank, the “brains” behind such catastrophic investments as WeWork, WireFraud WireCard, and countless other failed “unicorns” would desperately try to Volkswagen not just a handful of tech names, but the entire market in the process. After all, Masa Son is desperate to deflect attention from the fact that as we put it last October, ” SoftBank is the Bubble Era’s “Short Of The Century.” And if there is one thing that can salvage the Japanese VC titan’s reputation it is a second tech bubble which blows out the valuation of his countless (otherwise worthless) investments…

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/connecting-dots-how-softbank-made-billions-using-biggest-gamma-squeeze-history