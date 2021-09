Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Well, that was clarifying. The Producer Price Index (PPI) for all commodities came in at 19.9% for August, representing the highest year-over-year gain since, well, the peak of the oil embargo in November 1974. None of the other postwar cyclical flare-ups even came close. And, by now, it’s also time to dispense with the silly talk about […]