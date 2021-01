Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Just call it the-pot-calling-the-kettle black day and be done with it. Janet Yellen is baa-aack, and here’s the preposterous hypocrisy she delivered at her Senate confirmation hearing last week: Well before Covid-19 infected a single American, we were living in a K-shaped economy, one where wealth built on wealth while working families fell further and further behind… Well, […]