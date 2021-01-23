January 20th Reprise: Sleepy Joe And His Wax Museum Of Deep Staters

….while the thousands of massed national guard troops signaled the paranoia crackling under the surface as Ol’ White Joe Biden stepped forward to commence his party’s punishments against the unWoke (disguised as a call for “unity”). He was surrounded by a virtual wax museum of Deep Staters salivating for the upcoming blood-feast: The Obamas, Hillary and Bill (nodding off), Nancy, Chuck, Mitch… but just who was the Asian chap sitting behind the man-of-the-hour? Secret Service? Or his new minder (courtesy of Uncle Xi)?

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/james-howard-kunstler/rough-ridin-with-biden/