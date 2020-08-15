Joe Biden’s Mask Mandate Is Only The Beginning

It is surely worth noting, especially by those who claim to value liberty, that Biden and Harris eagerly desire to take much of it away, always in the name of some greater good. Indeed, over the course of their campaigns, the two have proposed either to outlaw or force so many things there’s not enough room to list them all here.

So, as a reader service, we’ve gathered up a sampling of things they say they want to either ban or mandate should they gain access to the White House.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/08/no_author/joe-bidens-mask-mandate-is-only-the-beginning/