Julian Assange Deserves a Medal of Freedom, not a Secret Indictment

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been secretly indicted by the Trump administration’s Justice Department, “a drastic escalation” of the feds’ efforts against him, the New York Times reported. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has denounced Wikileaks as a “non-state hostile intelligence service” and labeled Assange a “fraud,” “coward,” and “enemy.” But rather than a federal indictment, Assange deserves a tweaked version of one of Washington’s hottest honorifics.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2018/11/20/julian-assange-indictments-whistleblowers-medal-freedom-wikileaks-manning-trump-column/2055900002/