Just Plain Madness! Tesla’s $89 Billion Market Cap Now Exceeds GM And Ford Combined
The recent stock rally has landed the automaker another market milestone: Its market value now tops the combined value of US rivals Ford and General Motors. Tesla gained nearly 5% on Wednesday, bringing its market capitalization to roughly $89 billion at the end of trading. The market values of Ford and General Motors were $37 […]
