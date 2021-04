An excellent example of investor exuberance came recently in “Investors Go All In:”

“More importantly, over the past 5-MONTHS, more money has poured into the equity markets than in thelast 12-YEARS combined.”

https://www.davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=436111&preview_id=436111&preview_nonce=da328b08fc&_thumbnail_id=-1&preview=true