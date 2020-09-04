Lifelong Democrat, Jame Howard Kunstler: My Bill Of Particulars Against The Dems

But here is my bill of particulars against the Democratic Party and what it has come to represent in recent years (and I write as someone who has remained a registered Democrat since 1972):

When their basic philosophy is not incoherent, it presents as explicit hypocrisy and bad faith. For instance, their Orwellian insistence on shutting down free speech in the name of “diversity and inclusion.” This malignant jive has just about destroyed higher education across the land. But it has also managed to infect business, government, and the arts, and turned the general population into cowering hostages willing to lie about their convictions to avoid “cancellation.”

