One of the great impending disasters of the COVID crisis is that despite the fact that the Coronavirus is rapidly disappearing and its true Infection Fatality Rate is in the exact same range as the seasonal flu, politicians and government health officials seem determined to roll-out the globalist “New Normal” regime.

https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/06/16/sadiq-khan-mandatory-masks-will-be-the-new-normal-for-at-least-another-year/