The Blow-Off Top Of March 27, 2000—Why This Time Is Not Different
It must be a decade thing. Exactly two decades ago, Alan Greenspan and his merry band of money printers got their panties all bunched-up about the alleged Y2K threat, and threw on the overdrive switch at the Fed’s printing presses. So within barely three months, the amount of Fed repo outstanding soared from $15 billion […]
