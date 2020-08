These are the stakes: a five-day treatment with Remdesivir costs around $3,000. A five-day supply of generic HCQ costs around $10. Drug companies have every right to recoup their cost of research and development, but lobbying to suppress access to a life-saving treatment that is both cheaper and more effective is a crime against humanity.

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/08/what_is_gileads_role_in_the_war_on_hydroxychloroquine.html