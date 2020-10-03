Meet the Russian Oligarch/Crook Who Funded The RussiaGate Hoax

Khodorkovsky is, today, arguably the world’s leading benefactor of anti-Kremlin efforts. But his operations extend far beyond Russia’s borders—in fact, he is deeply invested in lobbying foreign governments to adopt a hardline stance against the Kremlin. Beginning with his Open Russia Foundation, Khodorkovsky established a growing list of proxy groups—among them, think tanks, news outlets, and NGO’s—to marshal Western support for regime change in Russia.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/meet-the-russian-oligarch-who-helped-drive-russiagate/