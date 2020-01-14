Melt-Up Madness
When the fools in the Eccles Building pumped $440 billion of newly minted credit into the bond pits over the last 90 days, it was inevitable that the final blow-off phase of the third great stock market bubble of this century would incept. And so it has—perhaps symbolized by Tesla’s absurd crossing of the $500 […]
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.