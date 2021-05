Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

The financial press gummed gravely about the 266,000 jobs print for April, noting that it’s the worst “miss” since 1998, given that more than 1.0 million new jobs were expected. Well, here’s a news flash: Not only are these jobs simply born-again positions that were lost during the COVID lockdown, not new jobs, but where […]