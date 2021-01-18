More Fake News From The FBI And Its MSM Megaphones: No Armed Uprising In State Capitols

After digging deeper into these claims, I found that they are not only incredibly exaggerated and don’t hold up to much scrutiny, but even more disturbingly, seem to be part of an information operation similar to what has embroiled the FBI in many controversies over the past several years.

The Boogaloo movement has been the subject of intense interest for the FBI, which appears to have thoroughly infiltrated the organization with undercover operatives and confidential informants. Over the past year, Boogaloo members have been arrested in countless sting operations. They’ve been charged with a variety of actions resulting from sting operations, from select members allegedly attempting to join the Hamas terrorist organization, to others seeking to “kidnap” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

