“They have the right to say that they are fighting for the whole of Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said. The Post report said that many US officials privately doubt Ukraine could expel Russia from the region and that such goals would “doom Kyiv to an endless war.”

https://news.antiwar.com/2022/06/03/nato-chief-says-ukraine-shouldnt-drop-goal-of-driving-russia-out-of-crimea/