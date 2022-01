Mental midgets Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are pulling their music from Spotify, because Joe Rogan, whose Spotify podcast draws in 11 million people, criticizes the party line on COVID.

Free speech no longer means anything to Young and Mitchell. They’re tuned in nice and tight to the official doctors. These two goofs have bought the whole enchilada.

