New Studies Show Memory T-Cells Offer Long Term And Pre-Existing COVID Immunity

The study, published in Cell, now suggests that everyone who gets COVID-19 develops T cells that may offer long term immunity by hunting down the coronavirus at later dates. “Memory T cells will likely prove critical for long-term immune protection against COVID-19,” the study says.

The study looked at blood from 206 people in Sweden who had been exposed to COVID-19 in varying degrees of severity. Regardless of a person’s exposure, they developed a “robust” T cell response, according to the study. And even those who tested negative to antibodies developed memory T cells, the study found.

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/novel-breakthrough-new-studies-show-memory-t-cells-offer-long-term-and-pre-existing-covid