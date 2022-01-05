New Study Shows Huge Myocarditis Risk For Men Under 40 From mRNA Vaxx

Because each Moderna shot contains 100 micrograms of mRNA, while each Pfizer shot contains 30, the findings suggest strongly that the heart risks are dose-related and likely to continue to rise with each additional shot.

 

 

 

https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/more-bad-news-on-covid-vaccines-and/comments?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo5NzUsInBvc3RfaWQiOjQ2NTk0ODgyLCJfIjoiMURFQk4iLCJpYXQiOjE2NDEzOTY4NTIsImV4cCI6MTY0MTQwMDQ1MiwiaXNzIjoicHViLTM2MzA4MCIsInN1YiI6InBvc3QtcmVhY3Rpb24ifQ.zPVp1ieVDm2NTVU9s_svQJSluKl49ZwCD6rPRtuS4rU