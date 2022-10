Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

It’s been pretty obvious for a while now that today’s “news” media is not about facts, but consists mainly of spin, narrative and propaganda. Yet if there was ever any doubt, just note the constant calamity-howling of Washington politicians, onsite reporters and TV screen chryrons with respect to Hurricane Ian. In the midst of the […]