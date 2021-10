Pretty dismal reading in the financial press over the weekend – supply chain crunches, and “stagflationary headwinds” of rising labour costs, transport failure and missing deliveries being the latest way to describe the post-pandemic consumer recovery that’s been stopped in its tracks.

