No More No Knock!

At 4:30 a.m. on March 12, a Montgomery County police SWAT team commenced a no-knock raid by firing into a bedroom window and fatally wounding Duncan Lemp as he lay in bed next to his pregnant girlfriend. Police then stormed the house, using flash bangs to intimidate Lemp’s mother and other relatives living in the house. Lemp bled to death while family members were handcuffed on the floor nearby.