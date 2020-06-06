No Robert E. Lee Statutes, Fine! How About No J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building, Too?

Now that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is removing a statue of Robert E. Lee from a state-owned park in Richmond, isn’t it time that the federal government did a little house-cleaning of its own? A good place to start would be by enacting legislation that forces the FBI to strip the name of J. Edgar Hoover, the serial blackmailer and destroyer of the innocent who served as head of the FBI for 37 years, from its building in the nation’s capital.

