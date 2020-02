A very convenient conviction is rising in the panicked financial netherworld that the Federal Reserve and its fellow dark lords will “save the market” from COVID-19 collapse. They won’t. I already explained why in The Fed Has Created a Monster Bubble It Can No Longer Control (February 16, 2020) but it bears repeating. https://www.davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=387839&preview_id=387839&preview_nonce=19fcee1c83&_thumbnail_id=-1&preview=true […]