Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Well, now, that was a bracing number. The November goods deficit came in at a record $97.8 billion. And it also guaranteed that the U.S. goods deficit for the full year will cross the $1 trillion mark by a country mile. In fact, as of November, the cumulative deficit for 2021 is already $985 billion. And […]