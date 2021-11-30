Now Comes The “Deli” Variant

Tony Fauci, the Great White Father, is flying to Africa, to save the continent from the latest virus-mutation, which originated in a deli in Beverly Hills.

Fauci gave a statement to reporters at LAX before departing: “We now know that what we’re calling SARS-CoV-6 crossed species from a pastrami sandwich at Fineberg’s Deli on Rodeo Drive, to Fred Reilly, a customer, in late October. Reilly flew to Botswana, where he infected three soccer players who were moonlighting as security guards at a UN cocktail party.”

https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/11/30/virus-mutation-in-jewish-deli-infecting-all-of-africa-came-from-beverly-hills/