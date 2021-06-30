Now Comes The Delta Variant: Panic Porn Dressed Up As Science

As you can see, the Delta variant has a 0.1% case fatality rate (CFR) out of 31,132 Delta sequence infections confirmed by investigators. That is the same rate as the flu and is much lower than the CFR for the ancestral strain or any of the other variants. And as we know, the CFR is always higher than the infection fatality rate (IFR), because many of the mildest and asymptomatic infections go undocumented, while the confirmed cases tend to have a bias toward those who are more evidently symptomatic.

https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/table2.jpg?itok=LIQHyNyz