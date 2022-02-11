Obama Homeland Secy Calls For Violent Attacks On Protesting Truckers

Harvard professor, CNN analyst and former Obama admin undersecretary of Homeland Security Juliette Kayyem has called for violence and vandalism against Freedom Convoy protesters who have amassed on the bridge that connects Detroit, Michigan to Windsor, Ontario.

“The Ambassador Bridge link constitutes 28% of annual trade movement between US and Canada,” tweeted Kayyem. “Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/slash-tires-arrest-drivers-harvard-professor-and-cnn-analyst-calls-violence-against