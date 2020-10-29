OK, Heed The “Science”! Masking Up Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up To Be

First, consider how the debate has evolved and the underlying scientific evidence. Several randomized trials of community or household masking have been completed. Most have shown that wearing a mask has little or no effect on respiratory virus transmission, according to a review published earlier this year in Emerging Infectious Diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s journal. In March, when Anthony Fauci said, “wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better” but “it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think it is,” his statement reflected scientific consensus, and was consistent with the World Health Organization’s guidance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/masks-are-a-distraction-from-the-pandemic-reality-11603927026