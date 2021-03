Indeed, now that the government has gotten a taste for flexing its police state powers by way of a bevy of lockdowns, mandates, restrictions, contact tracing programs, heightened surveillance, censorship, overcriminalization, etc., we may all be long-haulers, suffering under the weight of long-term COVID-19 afflictions.

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/after_a_year_under_lockdown_will_our_freedoms_survive_the_tyranny_of_covid_19