Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

As we recently essayed, during the 14 years since the pre-crisis peak in Q4 2007, the once and mighty US industrial economy has fallen flat on its face, expanding by a piddling 0.14% per annum. Naturally, that functioned as a heavy drag on overall real GDP growth, which expanded by just 1.59% per annum during […]