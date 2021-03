One year later, we are vindicated—yet there’s no cause for celebration. Only in time of war has this country endured more permanent economic damage, more reckless government spending, or more widespread human suffering. This has been an unnecessary self-inflicted wound from which millions of families will never fully recover. And it’s ongoing to this day.

