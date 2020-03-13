Oooops! China Cancels Record Amount Of US Pork Exports

Chinese buyers canceled a record amount of U.S. pork last week after imports were piling up at the Asian giant’s ports amid the coronavirus outbreak. China cut purchases of 45,200 metric tons of pork, according to weekly data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-12/china-cancels-most-u-s-pork-ever-after-coronavirus-port-woes?cmpid=BBD031320_TRADE&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&utm_term=200313&utm_campaign=trade