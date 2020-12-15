Ooops! 50 Million Americans With Allergies May Be At Risk For Pfizer/Moderna mRNA Vaccine

According to WebMD, “more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year.” 200,000 people come to the ER with food allergies. 4-5% of the population have food allergies. Who can say, with certainty, how many Americans would experience, say, life- threatening anaphylactic shock from the COVID vaccine?

……..we have a bombshell statement from the Denver Post: “Documents published by the two [vaccine] companies [Pfizer and BioNTech] showed that people with a history of severe allergic reactions were excluded from the [clinical vaccine] trials, and doctors were advised to look out for such reactions in trial participants who weren’t previously known to have severe allergies.”

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/jon-rappoport/shocking-report-on-covid-vaccine-adverse-effects-the-roll-out-continues-anyway/