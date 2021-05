Like before, it starts with and in China. That country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported last night its Big Three estimates for the month of April 2021: Industrial Production; Retail Sales; and, Fixed Asset Investment (FAI). It was difficult to plausibly disguise the thorough disappointment.

